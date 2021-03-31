DAFZA launches Scality programme that aims to attract tech start-ups

Dubai is looking to strengthen its reputation as a hub for regional and global tech start-ups with the launch of a new programme, which is designed to help entrepreneurs establish and grow their businesses in the region.

Scality has been announced by the Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) and provides a subscription-based programme, which covers lease and licensing fees, as well as space that start-ups require for their operations.

It allows start-ups to pay employees per month through a pay-as-you-grow model, which enables them to scale their teams flexibly and efficiently.

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, director general of DAFZA, said: “DAFZA reaffirms its commitment to providing an ideal environment for innovative technology companies in the fields of advanced technology including medical technology and agricultural technology among others.”

E-commerce sales in Dubai are projected to jump 23 percent to reach $27 billion in 2022, driven by the Covid-led digital shift and changing consumer demands.

Amna Lootah, assistant director-general, DAFZA, said Scality aims to ease access to the MENA region by creating more opportunities for start-ups on their entrepreneurship journey.

She said: “Our role at DAFZA as a growth enabler for start-ups is to help them thrive and build strong strategic relationships with partners. DAFZA aims through Scality to provide entrepreneurs with integrated solutions and services to help ease some of the challenges they may face while establishing their businesses.”

The programme will be led by chairman Hassan Waheed, senior investment advisor at DAFZA.