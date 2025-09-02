Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 onboards 26 AI startups in record $223m cohort

Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 has onboarded its most AI-intensive cohort to date, welcoming 26 high-growth startups to its 17th cohort.

Together, the companies have raised more than $223m (AED 818m) – the largest funding total of any Hub71 cohort – underscoring both the calibre of founders scaling from Abu Dhabi and growing investor confidence in the emirate’s role as a global technology hub.

More than 80 per cent of the startups are building AI-driven solutions across priority sectors including HealthTech, FinTech, and ClimateTech, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s strategy to diversify its economy.

Hub71 Abu Dhabi startups

Their arrival follows the launch of Hub71+ AI, a specialist ecosystem supported by AI71, Core42, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google for Startups, created to drive cross-sector AI breakthroughs.

The cohort was chosen from more than 2,000 global applications, with founders from 12 countries including the US, UK, Singapore, France, Canada, Egypt, and India.

Notably, 74 per cent of startups are headquartered outside the UAE, underlining Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a launchpad for globally ambitious founders.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: “The startups joining Cohort 17 reflect the ambition and calibre of founders we are welcoming into our community. Backed by strong funding and building technologies with broad market applications, they are pursuing growth globally.

“Their decision to build from Abu Dhabi highlights the strength of our ecosystem and its position as a global launchpad for innovation.”

Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 has welcomed 26 AI-driven startups to its 17th cohort, raising a record $223m as the emirate cements its role in global tech

Among the standout entrants are:

Harmonic Discovery (US): BioTech company applying AI to design precision therapies for hard-to-treat diseases, backed by $8.5m (AED 31.2m)

BioTech company applying AI to design precision therapies for hard-to-treat diseases, backed by $8.5m (AED 31.2m) Planys Technologies (India): Developer of autonomous underwater robots and smart sensors for diver-free inspections, with $7.2m (AED 26.4m) funding

Developer of autonomous underwater robots and smart sensors for diver-free inspections, with $7.2m (AED 26.4m) funding SunGreenH2 (Singapore): Building high-efficiency electrolysers for green hydrogen production, supported by $6.6m (AED 24.2m)

Building high-efficiency electrolysers for green hydrogen production, supported by $6.6m (AED 24.2m) Resolv Labs (UAE): A crypto investment platform that has raised $12.5m (AED 46m), joining the Hub71+ Digital Assets ecosystem

Six startups are focused on ClimateTech through Hub71+ ClimateTech, while eight will develop blockchain and Web3 solutions under Hub71+ Digital Assets.

Startups in Cohort 17 will join Hub71’s Access programme, receiving up to AED500,000 ($136,000) in in-kind and cash incentives, with the potential for top performers to unlock up to AED1m ($272,000) in follow-on support after one year.

They will also gain access to Hub71’s investor networks, Abu Dhabi’s market opportunities, and its talent pool, positioning them for rapid scaling from the UAE capital.

The milestone reflects Hub71’s growing global appeal and Abu Dhabi’s rising influence in shaping the future of AI-powered industries, as the emirate positions itself at the centre of technological and economic transformation.