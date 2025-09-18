Dubai partners with Plug and Play to launch accelerator for startups

Dubai has unveiled a flagship three-month accelerator programme in partnership with global innovation leader Plug and Play, designed to propel ambitious post-revenue startups into their next stage of growth.

Launched by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Chamber of Digital Economy, the initiative is now open for applications and embeds high-potential startups directly into Dubai’s corporate innovation ecosystem.

Participants will gain access to top-tier corporates, expert mentors, investors, and market opportunities across the region.

Plug and Play support Dubai startups

The inaugural cohort will focus on trade and logistics; connectivity and digital solutions; and fintech — three priority sectors driving economic diversification and digital transformation under the Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the emirate’s economy by 2033.

Strategic partners DHL, du and Visa will work alongside selected startups, creating opportunities for pilots, partnerships, and commercial success.

The programme also offers mentorship in product development, finance, sales, and marketing, as well as investor exposure and one-to-one support for fundraising.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), said: “The launch of this new accelerator, in partnership with Plug and Play, is a testament to visionary leadership and marks a new chapter in Dubai’s innovation journey.

“We are calling on bold, innovative founders to apply now, as this programme is designed to connect entrepreneurs directly with leading corporates, expert mentors, and investors – all within one collaborative environment. It is an unrivalled opportunity to innovate, grow, and succeed in Dubai.”

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “This accelerator reflects Dubai’s determination to lead the next wave of economic transformation by connecting innovative entrepreneurs with real commercial opportunities.

“Our goal is to ensure that promising startups are empowered to create lasting impact in sectors vital to the emirate’s future growth.”

Plug and Play’s Founder and CEO, Saeed Amidi, said: “We are proud to partner with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, connecting leading corporations with innovative technologies.

“With this new partnership, we are building a world-class programme where entrepreneurs gain commercial access, mentorship, and investment opportunities to scale.”

A cornerstone of the D33 Agenda, the accelerator supports the city’s ambition to create 30 unicorns and transition 400 SMEs into large businesses by 2033, reinforcing the emirate’s role as a global hub for innovation, business, and investment.

Applications are now open to startups from the UAE and around the world, offering founders the chance to become part of the emirate’s dynamic innovation ecosystem.