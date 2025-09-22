Dubai targets Korea investments and startup ties in Seoul ahead of Expand North Star 2025

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy successfully concluded its participation at the “Try Everything 2025” startup festival in Seoul, South Korea.

During the event, the chamber facilitated 86 bilateral business meetings with startups, venture capital funds, innovation ecosystem partners, and high-growth companies.

Discussions focused on the competitive advantages of Dubai’s digital economy and the wide range of opportunities the emirate offers across technology sectors.

Dubai targets Korea trade at Seoul event

The chamber showcased its flagship initiatives, including Business in Dubai, a platform designed to support digital companies in establishing operations or expanding in the emirate.

The platform provides access to institutional and operational services as well as a matchmaking service that connects businesses with investors, partners, and customers.

In addition, the chamber supported the participation of seven Dubai-based digital startups at the festival. These included:

Procurehub (construction procurement)

Pharmedic (digital health, genetic biomarkers, screening kits)

Seafood Souq (sustainable seafood supply chain)

Ketrone (AI for legal practice)

Supy (restaurant inventory management)

Circa Biotech (waste-to-value biotech)

One Loyalty (fintech for rent payments)

Collectively, the startups held 140 meetings with potential investors and partners to accelerate their international expansion from Dubai.

The chamber also highlighted the opportunities available for Korean startups and investors through Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest event for startups and investors. The event will be held from October12-15.

A total of 152 South Korean companies participated in the 2024 edition of Expand North Star, more than double the 72 that attended in 2023—an increase of 111 per cent.

This growth underscores the event’s rising significance as a global gateway for digital startups to secure partnerships, attract funding, and scale internationally.