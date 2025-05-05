Dubai’s iACCEL GBI, Ignyte partner to boost UAE startup ecosystem with global access

iACCEL Gulf Business Incubator (iACCEL GBI), a leading go-to-market accelerator launched under the patronage of Dubai SME, announced a strategic partnership with Ignyte, a leading global startup ecosystem that empowers founders, to strengthen the UAE’s innovation landscape.

The two will collaborate to offer an integrated pathway for high-potential startups to gain access to worldclass mentors and investor visibility, access cross-border networks, and scale across international markets, iACCEL GBI said.

The collaboration will see portfolio startups from both ecosystems benefiting from increased visibility, growth support, and regional access.

Startups under Ignyte will be able to leverage iACCEL GBI’s core strengths in structured go-to-market acceleration and market entry, while iACCEL GBI associates will gain access to Ignyte’s investor network, corporate partnerships, and more than 250 marketplace offers, the two organisations said.

A phased onboarding of iACCEL GBI startups onto the Ignyte platform is currently underway and will continue in the coming weeks, the Dubai-based accelerator said.

Aligned with the UAE’s broader vision to establish itself as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, the partnership reinforces iACCEL GBI’s commitment to building a robust startup ecosystem across the UAE and wider GCC, it added.

Deepak Ahuja, Co-founder and CEO of iACCEL GBI, said the partnership with Ignyte represents a major step forward in the accelerator’s mission to empower startups with the resources, global exposure, and mentorship they need to scale successfully.

“By integrating our cohorts into Ignyte’s expansive ecosystem, our startups will be equipped with the tools necessary to grow both locally and internationally,” he said.

Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub, said: “At Ignyte, we are proud to partner with iACCEL GBI to empower the next generation of high-potential startups at this pivotal moment in UAE’s innovation journey.”

“This synergistic partnership brings together iACCEL GBI’s expertise in empowering local startups with global opportunities and Ignyte’s extensive network and cross-border connections, creating the ideal launchpad for regional startups to scale in and beyond the Middle East,” he said.

Over the last two years, iACCEL GBI has steadily emerged as a critical launchpad for international startups, providing tailored market-entry and expansion strategies for scaling in the Middle East.

Through the partnership with Ignyte, iACCEL GBI aims to accelerate that impact by creating long-term and cross-platform value.

The announcement also comes at a time when the UAE’s startup landscape is experiencing extraordinary momentum.

In 2024 alone, Dubai saw a 120 per cent increase in digital startups, a testament to the emirate’s consistent push to attract global innovators, iACCEL GBI said.

Venture capital and private equity funding in the UAE is expected to more than triple, reaching $2.5 billion in 2025 – a reflection of investor confidence and the growing appetite for scalable, tech-led ventures in the Middle East.