Sharjah launches Instant Licence service to boost investment and speed up business setup

The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has launched a new “Instant Licence” service aimed at accelerating the business setup process and boosting investment into the emirate.

Approved by the Sharjah Executive Council, the Instant Licence allows entrepreneurs and investors to obtain a commercial licence in just one working day—without the need to submit a Memorandum of Association (MoA) or signed lease contract during the first year.

This initiative is part of Sharjah’s broader efforts to support economic diversification, improve the ease of doing business, and stimulate growth across key sectors.

Sharjah business licence

The licence applies to all office-based activities that do not require approvals from other government entities.

A maximum of three employees is permitted under each licence. By enabling businesses to operate immediately, the service reduces procedural delays, shortens the customer journey, and supports new market entrants.

Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, stated that the Department works continuously to develop a legislative and regulatory environment to enhance business growth and support its continuity and sustainability in accordance with international best practices.

According to SEDD, the licence particularly benefits startups and businesses seeking to expand into new economic activities, making it easier to establish a foothold in Sharjah without complex legal and administrative requirements upfront.

After the first year, companies must meet standard licensing obligations.

The Instant Licence is part of SEDD’s strategic push to position Sharjah as a global investment destination by offering high-quality, internationally benchmarked services and regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation, entrepreneurship, and long-term sustainability.