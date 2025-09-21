Sheikh Mohammed: UAE aims to be world’s startup capital with 30,000 new jobs

Sheikh Mohammed launches “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World” campaign to train 10,000 Emirati entrepreneurs and strengthen the UAE’s global startup hub role

The UAE will create 30,000 new jobs, train 10,000 Emirati entrepreneurs, create thousands of opportunities, and expand support for small and medium-sized enterprises as it aims to become the startup capital of the world.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has launched “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World” campaign, a strategic initiative to consolidate the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Supervised by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office and the UAE Entrepreneurship Council, the campaign unites more than 50 incubators and accelerators with public and private sector partners, national institutions and academic entities to create an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

UAE to become startup capital of the world

Announcing the campaign, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, the Cabinet launched the new national campaign ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World.’

“The campaign brings together more than 50 entities from both the public and private sectors, with the aim of training and nurturing 10,000 Emirati entrepreneurs, creating thousands of economic opportunities, and raising community awareness on the importance of leveraging the economic momentum the country is witnessing.

“The UAE is currently home to 50 business incubators spread across the country. Small and medium-sized enterprises form the backbone of the national economy, contributing more than 63 per cent of the non-oil GDP.

“The UAE also leads among 56 global economies in supporting SMEs and in providing the best possible environment for their growth and success.”

Key initiatives under the campaign include:

StartupEmirates.ae platform: Launched with the New Economy Academy, it offers free mentorship, networking, co-working spaces and cross-border partnerships. The platform aims to attract 10,000 entrepreneurs and create 30,000 new jobs by 2030

Launched with the New Economy Academy, it offers free mentorship, networking, co-working spaces and cross-border partnerships. The platform aims to attract 10,000 entrepreneurs and create 30,000 new jobs by 2030 Entrepreneurship programme: Training 10,000 Emirati men and women with beginner and advanced tracks covering business creation, sustainable growth and global expansion

Training 10,000 Emirati men and women with beginner and advanced tracks covering business creation, sustainable growth and global expansion Specialised content creator programme: Training 50 Emirati content creators in economics and entrepreneurship to raise awareness

Training 50 Emirati content creators in economics and entrepreneurship to raise awareness Project management experts programme: Qualifying 500 Emiratis to oversee residential construction projects from planning to execution

Qualifying 500 Emiratis to oversee residential construction projects from planning to execution UAE tax agent programme: Licensing 500 certified Emirati tax agents through VAT and Corporate Tax diploma courses, in partnership with the Federal Tax Authority

Licensing 500 certified Emirati tax agents through VAT and Corporate Tax diploma courses, in partnership with the Federal Tax Authority Real estate companies initiative: Incubating 250 full-time Emirati-owned real estate agencies

Incubating 250 full-time Emirati-owned real estate agencies Young entrepreneurs and graduate business expo: A nationwide initiative across schools and universities to showcase youth business projects to investors and partners

A nationwide initiative across schools and universities to showcase youth business projects to investors and partners Entrepreneur participation in federal procurement: Enabling startups to compete in federal tenders, with simplified procedures and training programmes to boost competitiveness

By supporting Emirati entrepreneurs and fostering an enabling ecosystem, the campaign aligns with national efforts to diversify the economy, inspire youth to establish businesses, and enhance the UAE’s position as a global gateway for startups.

Sheikh Mohammed underscored the overarching objective: to inspire more young people to contribute to economic development and seize the vast opportunities of the UAE’s dynamic economy.

Key targets