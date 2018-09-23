Zain KSA customers offered unlimited calls or free data to mark Saudi National Day

The kingdom's National Day break has been extended by a day to include Monday

Customers of Zain KSA in Saudi Arabia can choose from either free unlimited local calls or 1 GB of data in honour of Saudi National Day, the company announced on Sunday.

In a statement quoted by local media, the company noted that customer have three options: free unlimited local calls, 1 GB of Internet for voice line customers, or 1 GB free for data customers.

The deals, which will be offered through Sunday, September 23, are valid for 24 hours from the time of activation.

As part of its National Day celebrations, Zain KSA also changed the name of its network to “I LOVE KSA.”

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered a one-day extension to the kingdom’s National Day break, meaning that Monday will also be considered an off day for workers.