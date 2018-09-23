Etisalat rolls out new VOIP provider

HiU Messenger is the latest app to be launched for use on Etisalat’s networks to make voice and video calls to anyone in the world who has the app installed.

Etisalat has unveiled a third voice over internet protocol provider (VOIP).

The app also offers chat via instant messaging with up to 200 contacts.

The new provider is available under Etisalat’s existing price plans for VOIP providers of AED50 per month for single device and AED100 a month for multiple devices (see below).

Those who sign up will have the first two weeks free.

HiU Messenger is the third provider to be made available for VOIP use, after BOTIM and C'Me.