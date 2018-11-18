RTA unveils $160m plan to expand Dubai smart traffic systems

The RTA project includes the construction of a new traffic control centre at Al Barsha.

New traffic control centre to be developed as well as installation of 112 message boards to keep motorists informed of accidents

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has endorsed a AED590 million ($160.6 million) project for the expansion of smart traffic systems in Dubai.

The project comes as part of plans to broaden the scope of smart traffic systems in support of efforts to rank Dubai as the smartest city worldwide, said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA.

“It encompasses the design and construction of an integrated infrastructure for Dubai smart traffic systems and the construction of a new traffic control centre at Al Barsha. It envisages lifting the smart system coverage of Dubai roads network from the present 11 percent to 60 percent,” said Al Tayer.

He added that the project will also cut the time of detecting accidents and congestion, accelerating the response time. It will also provide instant traffic information to the public about the network via new messaging signs and smart apps.

The initial stage will be split into five key bundles - the first of which covers traffic monitoring and data capturing systems such as cameras, vehicle detection devices as well as Bluetooth devices and weather sensors.

The second bundle relates to the installation of 112 message boards while the third bundle involves constructing the infrastructure such as civil works, fiber optic lines, and electricity distribution network.

The fourth bundle covers the advanced central traffic system while the fifth bundle covers the construction of the traffic control centre at Al Barsha South.