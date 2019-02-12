Richard Branson gifts UAE flag taken into space

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with Richard Branson, chairman of the Board of Virgin Galactic. (WAM)

A UAE flag, which was taken into space on the recent successful test flight of Virgin Galactic, has been gifted to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed, also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met with Sir Richard Branson, chairman of Virgin Galactic on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, Branson presented the UAE flag to Sheikh Mohamed, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Branson said the gift is a tribute to the role played by the United Arab Emirates and its vision and approach to the space sciences, adding that the UAE has entered this field as a key player on the regional and international scene.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for this gesture and affirmed the UAE's efforts to achieve its goals in the space sector and its sciences and launch projects and initiatives that would further enhance the country's position in this field.