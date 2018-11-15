Kuwait airport suspends operations due to bad weather

Kuwait has been plagued by weeks of inclement weather that has recently forced the closure of schools, ministries

Air traffic at Kuwait International Airport has been suspended due to the ongoing unstable weather that has hit the country, Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), deputy director general for airport affairs Fahad Al-Wuguyyan said that arriving flights have had to be redirected to other airports in the Gulf because of heavy rains and visibility.

He noted that most flights are being redirected to Damman and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, as well as Manama in Bahrain. Al-Wuguyyan added that all departing flights have been delayed, with passengers already having been told about their new schedules.

On Wednesday, Kuwait’s stock market closed amid ongoing inclement weather that also forced the closure of schools and many businesses in the Gulf country.