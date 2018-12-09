Kuwait authorities revoke Wataniya Airways operating licence

In September, Kuwait’s Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the carrier’s licence for three months after 1,500 passengers were left stranded abroad because of cancellations.

Kuwaiti aviation authorities have revoked the licence of Kuwait National Airways – commonly known as Wataniya Airways – for failing to take steps to remedy operational problems that led to a wave of delays and cancellations earlier this year, Kuwait’s Arabic newspaper Al Jarida has reported.

In comments made to Al Jarida, DGCA spokesperson Saad Al Otaibi said that the suspension was designed to give Wataniya an opportunity to overhaul its operations. However, Al Otaibi said that the airline had not made any changes, which led authorities to revoke their licence.

Earlier this year, Wataniya board chairman Ali a Fozan said that the airline had been forced to temporarily suspend operations after “unexpected circumstances” that could not be avoided, claiming that three airplanes had gone out of service and left the airline with just one available for commercial flights.

At the time, al Fozan said that he believed the carrier’s financial position remained strong and he vowed that Wataniya would return after “necessary measures” were taken to revive the airline.