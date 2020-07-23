Saudi Arabia to Bahrain causeway reopens today

The roadway linking Bahrain to Saudi Arabia has reopened to traffic today, ending a costly closure introduced to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The King Fahd Causeway was closed on March 7 as part of the precautionary measures implemented by Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Bahrain today announced that its citizens can return to the Kingdom via the King Fahd Causeway without prior permission.

The reopening of the causeway comes as Bahrain and Saudi ease Covid-19 restrictions.

The 25 km-long causeway linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain is instrumental to economic and tourism activities in both countries. Last year Bahrain received a total of 11.1 million visitors, with 88% are coming through the King Fahd causeway, accounting for 9.7 million visitors.