Kuwait issues temporary ban on flights from Afghanistan

Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a temporary ban on arrivals from Afghanistan “until further notice”.

The move was taken following discussion with Kuwaiti health authorities.

Afghanistan has reported almost 38,000 cases of coronavirus since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 1,387 people in the country.

It was also announced that passengers arriving at Kuwait International Airport should obtain a PCR certificate valid for 96 hours, instead of 72 hours, from the date of taking the sample until the travel date.

“Those who will stay abroad for only four days and get a Kuwaiti PCR certificate before leaving the country are not required to obtain another PRC certificate when coming back to Kuwait,” it noted.

There have been 80,528 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kuwait, where the death toll currently stands at 515.