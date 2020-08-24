We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Transport
Mon 24 Aug 2020 10:33 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Kuwait issues temporary ban on flights from Afghanistan

Health authorities say PCR tests must be carried out 96 hours before travelling

Kuwait issues temporary ban on flights from Afghanistan

Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a temporary ban on arrivals from Afghanistan “until further notice”.

The move was taken following discussion with Kuwaiti health authorities.

Afghanistan has reported almost 38,000 cases of coronavirus since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 1,387 people in the country.

It was also announced that passengers arriving at Kuwait International Airport should obtain a PCR certificate valid for 96 hours, instead of 72 hours, from the date of taking the sample until the travel date.

“Those who will stay abroad for only four days and get a Kuwaiti PCR certificate before leaving the country are not required to obtain another PRC certificate when coming back to Kuwait,” it noted.

There have been 80,528 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kuwait, where the death toll currently stands at 515.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest transport news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport increasing 5% daily

Face masks on flights could be here to stay, says Air Arabia CEO Adel Ali

Emirates eyes deal for smaller Boeing planes as virus hits demand