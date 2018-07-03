Embassy says Emiratis visiting Greece need to beware of pickpockets

It issued a warning urging Emiratis to keep a close eye on their belongings, avoid carrying considerable amounts of cash, opt for credit cards instead and preserve passports in a safe place.

Travellers are advised to keep valuable personal belongings in hotel safes versus room safes

Emiratis travelling to Greece should beware of pickpockets, the UAE embassy in Athens said on Monday.

It particularly cautioned tourists visiting Santorini, an idyllic island located about 200 kilometres southeast of Greece’s mainland, where pickpockets often target couples or friends enjoying sunset views.

يرجى من مواطني الدولة المتواجدين في جزيرة سنتوريني توخي الحذر والحفاظ على مقتنياتهم وذلك بسبب شدة الازدحام خاصة وقت مشاهدة منظر الغروب. pic.twitter.com/o1PFmTZywZ— UAE Embassy Athens (@uaeembassygr) July 2, 2018

The UAE embassy in Athens also urged Emirati travellers to keep valuable personal belongings in hotel safes versus room safes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said on its twitter account.

Greece is a popular destination for Dubai residents, with Emirates airlines recording 3 million passengers flying to the destination since it began flights to Athens in 1996.

In the event of an emergency, Emiratis abroad can contact the ministry at +971600599991 or toll-free number 800 444 44.

سفارة الدولة في اليونان تنصح المواطنين بحفظ المقتنيات الثمينة الخاصة بهم في خزائن الفندق بدلا من خزائن الغرف تجنباً لحوادث السرقة.— UAE Embassy Athens (@uaeembassygr) June 30, 2018