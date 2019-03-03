Dubai Food Festival reveals its 2019 'hidden gems' restaurants

Diners will have the opportunity to try a special two-course meal priced at only AED35 per person at the top 10 Hidden Gems from now until the festival ends on March 9

Ten of Dubai’s best culinary secrets were revealed this week, as voted by the city's residents.

The list, launched as part of Dubai Food Festival in partnership with Zomato, was whittled down from a shortlist of 40 restaurants. Each of the ten were awarded their titles by Abdalla Al Ameeri, Director, Raffles & Promotions, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Located within various neighbourhoods in the city, Dubai Food Festival said the restaurants offer authentic ethnic flavours at affordable prices.

The top 10 Hidden Gems are listed as below:

• Bait Al Mandi: Enjoy the comforting taste of Madfoon, Mazbi and other authentic local delicacies at Bait Al Mandi, with options ranging from succulent meat dishes to fresh seafood and other favourites from the region. Their family-friendly Al Barsha branch is perfect for large groups to gather and share a delicious meal.

• Socialicious: Visit this cosy location in Jumeriah Village 2 to savour a selection of classic Asian dishes including Chicken Katsu Curry, Yellow Thai Curry and golden-crusted Tofu – while sipping on mocktails like Basil and Galangal iced tea.

• Cedar Tree: Located at Motor City Dubai, Cedar Tree is your gateway to a Lebanese foodie adventure. The recipes have been lovingly created by a Lebanese couple perfecting the cuisine in the 1920s, with the aim to elevate the soul and spirit.

• MTR – 1924: Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR), well-known across South India, continues to carry on tradition and serves up authentic Masala Dosa, Palya, Veg Sagu, Curd Rice and a variety of South Indian meals. Whether you’re thinking about breakfast on a Saturday morning or a Tuesday after-work comfort meal, make your way to this hidden gem in Al Karama.

• Unforgettable Biryani: This unique restaurant in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) serves up the best from Pakistani and Filipino cuisines. Each homestyle dish is cooked with certified local ingredients and packs immense flavour – all with a generous sprinkle of love.

• Dil Se Desi: Fancy some Bengali Pulao, Ruyi Kalia (fresh fish gravy) or Kancha Lanka Chicken (green chilli chicken curry)? Head to Dil Se Desi in Al Mankhool and enjoy the rich and distinct culinary style of Bengali food.

• Asian5: Inspired by the bustling urban streets of Asia, Asian5 is a vibrant spot in Downtown Dubai that boasts flavours from across Thai, Chinese, Singaporean, Vietnamese and Indonesian cuisines.

• The Desi Circle: Indian street food comes alive at The Desi Circle, nestled in the heart of Al Karama – pair dhaba-style Butter Chicken or Palak Paneer with a hot paratha fresh off the grill, or tuck into your favourite chaat before washing it down with a Mango Lassi.

• Sai Dham Vegetarian Restaurant: Vegetarians and vegans have plenty to rejoice about at this Oud Metha favourite, with a variety of Indian delicacies to choose from. Make sure you try something from the special Paneer (cottage cheese) menu!

• Khana Khazana: This literally translates to “food treasure” – and that rings true for this gem located in Al Hudaiba. Offering traditional Mughlai food with a modern twist, Khana Khazana provides a fresh and unique experience for your taste buds.