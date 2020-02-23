Dubai holiday home operator inks deal with Indonesian hotel firm

Archipelago International has announced a new long-term partnership with Maison Privee to launch new hospitality brand in the UAE

Archipelago International, southeast Asia's largest privately owned and independent hotel operator, has announced a new long-term partnership with Maison Privee, one of Dubai's fastest-growing holiday homes and corporate rental management companies.

The licence agreement will see Archipelago enter the UAE market with the upscale 'Maison Privee powered by Aston' brand.

The deal, which involves incorporating Maison Privee onto Archipelago's hotel platform, will also give Maison Privee access to Archipelago's scaling expertise, distribution, marketing and corporate infrastructure in southeast Asia, a statement said.

In 2018, Maison Privee announced the securing of a $4m Series A capital investment by a private investor and the new agreement with Archipelago will see Maison Privee rapidly scaling up its room inventory, it added.

Broader choice

Gerard Byrne, managing director of Archipelago Overseas, said: "While not unique in the international context, this is the first deal of its kind in the UAE, and not only serves to complement the government's strategic accommodation goals for Expo 2020 but also gives our southeast Asian customers a broader choice when visiting Dubai directly or via the holy cities in Saudi Arabia, as part of an Umrah or Hajj plus pilgrim package."

In a joint statement, Paul Mallee and Rami Shamaa, co-founders and joint managing directors of Maison Privee said: "Having successfully secured significant private Series A investment in 2018, it was vital that we created the right environment for that investment to work and to help us achieve our ambitious growth targets over the next three years.

"Archipelago provides us with this platform and together with the brand equity of Aston and Archipelago's reputation generally, both in this region and in southeast Asia, we feel very confident about this next stage of our development."

Archipelago International operates Indonesia's largest portfolio of over 150 hotels with a further 100 new properties under development across southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

Maison Privee has a portfolio of over 200 apartments, penthouses and villas across Dubai and offers 'home away from home' experiences.