Air India Express to resume Dubai flights after suspension is lifted

Air India Express has announced that all its flights to and from Dubai will operate as normal from Saturday, overturning a suspension issued by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority just hours earlier.

Although there has been no official word yet from authorities in Dubai, the airline tweeted the announcement in the early hours of Saturday to inform passengers, citing comments by India's civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

All Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per the original schedule from today, September 19, 2020.@HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI @cgidubai— Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) September 19, 2020

The tweet came just hours after its Dubai flights were rescheduled to Sharjah following a 15-day suspension of its Dubai operations ordered by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Dubai's Civil Aviation Authority originally suspended Air India Express flights to the city until October 2 for bringing passengers with Covid-positive certificates twice during the last couple of weeks.

A senior Air India Express on Friday confirmed to Arabian Business the suspension of its flights to Dubai.

The decision to suspend Air India Express flights from September 18 to October 2 was said to be in the wake of a Covid positive passenger on Air India Express’ flights to Dubai on August 28 and September 4 respectively.

Air India Express said in an official communication that it received “notice of suspension” from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday.

It added that prior to the receipt of the notice, the airline had submitted a letter to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority expressing its "profuse apologies".

Air India Express has scheduled over 300 flights in September to various destinations in the Middle East, most of them to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, under the ‘air bubble’ pact between India and the UAE.