Video: Laura Faulkner on UK 'Innovating for a Shared Future' at Expo 2020 Dubai

In the latest episode of Expo Reaction series, our sister title Construction Week speaks to Laura Faulkner OBE, UK commissioner general and project director, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Laura Faulkner OBE, UK commissioner general and project director, Expo 2020 Dubai, talks about the ideation stage of the pavilion and its construction, revealing latest progress updates, in addition to the one-year postponement of the World Expo that was formalised earlier this year.

Also, covered in the interview are details about how the UK is using artificial intelligence (AI) technology that supports the pavilion's theme, “Innovating for a Shared Future”.

Faulkner said: “The United Kingdom is at a stage in its development where it wants to tell a certain story, and that story is innovation. So, we picked our theme, which was to innovate for a shared future.

"We [then] asked the industry to give us designs that spoke to the theme of innovation, but also put a spotlight on to the United Kingdom's advances and its contribution to global technology and printing, particularly artificial intelligence.

“Underneath the theme, we have spotlighted technologies, artificial intelligence, man, mind and the machine, and Space Exploration within this particular pavilion design," she stressed.

For Faulkner, the UK Pavilion is the nation’s “calling card”, and a “marker” for its participation in the World Expo.

Earlier this year, the UK, like several other participating nations, supported Expo 2020 Dubai’s decision for a year-long postponement, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on global public, social, and economic health.

Faulkner said that it had been a difficult situation for everyone associated with the UK’s participation at the World Expo, due to the pandemic. But the construction work on the pavilion has been continuing with the highest standards of health and safety being put in place.

(Source: Construction Week YouTube channel)