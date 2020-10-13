Video: Raghida Dergham on Abraham Accords, future of Lebanon, and Middle East women

Lebanese journalist Raghida Dergham believes Arabs can use the Accords, the agreements that UAE and Bahrain have signed to normalize relations with Israel, to pressure Israel into halting the annexation of the Jordan River valley and to hold them accountable for their actions.

Dergham holds her native country Lebanon close to her heart and speaks with passion and frustration about what she sees as the inevitable collapse of the country.

In a wide-ranging interview with Arabian Business, Dergham - who has 28 years of experience covering the region as a senior diplomatic correspondent, columnist, and NY Bureau Chief for the London-based Al-Hayat- gives her perspectives on regional geo-political issues and addresses women empowerment in the Arab region.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)