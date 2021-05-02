AB On Demand: Watch Panel 4 of our Future of Work Forum – Fireside Chat with Chairman of Hilshaw Group, Lal Bhatia

Subscribe today to watch the full event on demand, which is already free to watch for existing subcribers.
(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)
By ITP
Businesses today rely on many services from partners such as the government, banking and finance, marketing platforms, logistics companies and others to run their operations smoothly. We look to explore how can these services be delivered seamlessly through the digital solutions that are leading access to connected services.
Subscribe today to watch the full event on demand, which is already free to watch for existing subcribers.
(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)