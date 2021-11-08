AB Talks: Scientist and entrepreneur Rana el Kaliouby on how Emotion AI can help society

She is an AI thought leader, a machine learning scientist, and she is deputy CEO at Smart Eye and the former co-founder and CEO of Affectiva.

Plus she is the author of the book “Girl Decoded”, who aims to disrupt industries and humanise technology with Emotion AI.

Rana el Kaliouby joins AB Talks to unpack her life’s work, dives into how social media needs to change, discusses why empathy is more important than ever in the world, and how technology can augment that.

From cars that know how we feel when driving, to helping children with autism, this fascinating conversation focuses on why we need to “humanise technology before it dehumanises us”.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)