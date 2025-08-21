Iraq aims to attract $250bn in investments by 2027 after securing $100bn in past two years

Iraq is seeking to attract $250bn in new investments over the next two years, according to the National Investment Commission (NIC), as the country accelerates reforms to strengthen its economic growth.

The NIC said that Iraq had already secured $100bn in investments over the past two years, supported by pro-investment government initiatives, legislative and regulatory reforms, and programs adopted by the commission to encourage both Arab and foreign capital.

Hanan Jassim, spokesperson for the commission, said the accession to international agreements to protect and encourage investment had played a key role in drawing foreign interest.

Iraq investment opportunities

She added that the NIC has also developed an integrated investment map that highlights more than 100 strategic opportunities across various sectors of the economy.

The commission stressed that these reforms aim to position the country as a competitive regional and global investment hub while driving economic diversification and sustainable growth.