Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missiles over Riyadh

Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen have in recent months intensified missile attacks against Saudi Arabia
(ARASH KHAMOUSHI/AFP/GettyImages - for illustrative purposes only)
By AFP
Wed 09 May 2018 01:57 PM

Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles over the capital Riyadh on Wednesday, state television Al-Ekhbariya said.

Two explosions were heard in the city, according to an AFP photographer.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition said Saudi air defences hours earlier had also intercepted a ballistic missile originating from Yemen and targeting Saudi Arabia's southern city of Jizan.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki blamed the "Iran-backed Huthi" rebels in Yemen for the attack.

Riyadh has long accused its regional rival Tehran of supplying the Huthis with ballistic missiles.

Saudi Arabia launched a military coalition in Yemen in 2015, aimed at rolling back the Huthis and restoring the internationally recognised government to power.

The Huthis have in recent months intensified missile attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The latest salvo came a day after US President Donald Trump exited the Iran nuclear agreement, which he criticised for not including measures to curb Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

Dubai police arrest man over AED2m car buying fraud

09 May 2018
Young Arabs vote the UAE as best place to live

08 May 2018
Saudi fugitive killed in security operation

07 May 2018
Abu Dhabi Police arrest gang over UAE phone fraud

03 May 2018
Israelis on trial in Saudi Arabia for alleged plot to attack hajj

30 Apr 2018
Saudi citizen said to have been killed after Yemeni rebels fire missiles

28 Apr 2018
Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missile

27 Apr 2018
Princess Noura, the new face of Saudi fashion

27 Apr 2018
Dubai's Mint says to create 'entertainment powerhouse' in Saudi Arabia

16 Apr 2018
Abu Dhabi crown prince launches $20m birds of prey foundation

26 Apr 2018
