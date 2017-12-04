In pictures: UAE's Hatta Dam murals depicting founding fathers

One of the world's largest murals - depicting the UAE's founding fathers - has been painted on the UAE's south-east Hatta mountain range, on the border with Oman.
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
A 80mx30m mural by German street artist Case Maclaimon showing late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan (L) and late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed al-Maktoum, the founding fathers of the United Arab Emirates, is seen along the Hatta Dam near the UAE's northern-eastern border with Oman.
Children are picture near a 80mx30m mural by German street artist Case Maclaimon showing late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan (L) and late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed al-Maktoum, the founding fathers of the United Arab Emirates, along the Hatta Dam near the UAE's northern-eastern border with Oman.
Children are picture near a 80mx30m mural by German street artist Case Maclaimon showing late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan (L) and late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed al-Maktoum, the founding fathers of the United Arab Emirates, along the Hatta Dam near the UAE's northern-eastern border with Oman.
A view of an artificial lake in Hatta, near the United Arab Emirates' northern-eastern bored with Oman.
A view of an artificial lake in Hatta, near the United Arab Emirates' northern-eastern border with Oman.
