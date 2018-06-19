Russia World Cup 2018: England 2-1 victory over Tunisia - photos

Getty Images 1 of 15 Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

Getty Images 2 of 15 Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

AFP/Getty Images 3 of 15 England's forward Harry Kane (L) vies for the ball with Tunisia's goalkeeper Mouez Hassen (R) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 18, 2018.

Getty Images 4 of 15 Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

Getty Images 5 of 15 Harry Kane of England and Yassine Meriah of Tunisia clash during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

Getty Images 6 of 15 Gareth Southgate, Manager of England celebrates victory following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

Getty Images 7 of 15 Ferjani Sassi of Tunisia celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

Getty Images 8 of 15 Fakhreddine Ben Youssef of Tunisia is fouled by Harry Maguire of England during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

Getty Images 9 of 15 Jordan Henderson of England is challenged by Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

Getty Images 10 of 15 Fakhreddine Ben Youssef of Tunisia tackles Dele Alli of England during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

Getty Images 11 of 15 Jesse Lingard of England celebrates victory with friends following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

Getty Images 12 of 15 Mouez Hassen of Tunisia goes down injured during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

Getty Images 13 of 15 Ashley Young of England speaks with Referee Wilmar Roldan as team mate Dele Alli looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.

AFP/Getty Images 14 of 15 Tunisia's goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha (L) secures the ball next to Tunisia's defender Dylan Bronn during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 18, 2018.