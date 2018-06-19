Russia World Cup 2018: England 2-1 victory over Tunisia - photos

Captain Harry Kane came to the rescue with two goals, the second a dramatic injury-time winner, as England began their World Cup Group G campaign with a stuttering 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday. Gareth Southgate's men almost paid a heavy price for missing a slew of first-half chances when Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi slotted home a softly-awarded penalty 20 minutes before half-time.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_1.jpg
Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_2.jpg
Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_3.jpg
England's forward Harry Kane (L) vies for the ball with Tunisia's goalkeeper Mouez Hassen (R) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 18, 2018.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_4.jpg
Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_5.jpg
Harry Kane of England and Yassine Meriah of Tunisia clash during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_6.jpg
Gareth Southgate, Manager of England celebrates victory following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_7.jpg
Ferjani Sassi of Tunisia celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_8.jpg
Fakhreddine Ben Youssef of Tunisia is fouled by Harry Maguire of England during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_9.jpg
Jordan Henderson of England is challenged by Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_10.jpg
Fakhreddine Ben Youssef of Tunisia tackles Dele Alli of England during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_11.jpg
Jesse Lingard of England celebrates victory with friends following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_12.jpg
Mouez Hassen of Tunisia goes down injured during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_13.jpg
Ashley Young of England speaks with Referee Wilmar Roldan as team mate Dele Alli looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_14.jpg
Tunisia's goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha (L) secures the ball next to Tunisia's defender Dylan Bronn during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 18, 2018.
england-tunisia-2018-fifa-world-cup_15.jpg
General view inside the stadium as the teams line up ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia.
