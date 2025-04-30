Oman to slash electricity bills in Summer 2025

Oman has announced plans to slash electricity bills for Summer 2025.

The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) announced varying reductions on electricity bills for residential consumers (basic accounts) during the summer months, starting from May until the end of August 2025.

Additionally, the authority confirmed that electricity consumption tier prices for 2025 will remain unchanged.

Oman electricity bills

In May, the reductions will be distributed as follows:

Subscribers in the first tier (consumption between 0–4,000 kWh) will receive a 15 per cent reduction on their bills

Subscribers in the second tier (4,001–6,000 kWh) will receive from a 10 per cent reduction on their bills

Subscribers in the third tier (consumption exceeding 6,001 kWh) will receive a 5 per cent reduction on their bills

The reductions will increase during June, July, and August, reaching 20 per cent ​​for the first tier, 15 per cent for the second tier, and 10 per cent for the third tier.

The authority directed licensed companies to refrain from cutting off electricity services for basic account subscribers during the summer months.

It also mandated the option to defer electricity bill payments in Oman during this period, in accordance with the approved regulatory framework, ensuring service continuity and protecting consumer rights amid peak demand due to rising summer temperatures.

Additionally, the authority urged eligible consumers to register their details in the National Subsidy System to benefit from the available incentives and facilitation measures.