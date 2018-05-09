Would you pay $100 for a 24-carat gold burger in Dubai?

300g Angus beef burger is frosted with edible gold at dinner and show concept Maison Rouge

Guests will have to pay a hefty price for a drop of gold on their meals at Maison Rouge, as the dinner and show concept adds a $100 (AED365) 24-carat golden burger to their menu.

The good news is: it is made to share. The meal is equivalent to two larger burgers and consists of fine quality 300g Angus beef topped with fresh tomatoes, crispy greens, melted cheese and the chef’s ‘secret burger sauce recipe’.

Finally, it is served on a homemade red velvet bun and frosted with 24-carat edible gold.

Maison Rouge, French for ‘red house’, blends contemporary stage performances with premium dining, resulting in a glamourous party atmosphere and carefully curated menu.

Located at the Conrad, Sheikh Zayed Road, it boasts red velvet furnishings and chandeliers paired with modern-day music from its in-house DJ throughout the night. It is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 8:30PM to 2:00AM.

Dubai is known for sprinkling gold over everything from ice cream (Le Café, Emirates Palace) to cappuccinos (Armani/Lounge, Armani Hotel).

Last year, the city also saw a Burj Khalifa-inspired burger Burg-Khalifa topped off with an edible 24-carat gold leaf bun. London-based food truck trader The Roadery debuted the burger at food truck event Eat The World DXB.

It consisted of five Wagyu beef patties, truffle cheese, seared and “ethically sourced” foie gras, saffron mayonnaise and blackberry ketchup. It cost a whopping $63 (AED230) per piece.