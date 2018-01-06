Dubai launches $8m healthcare fund to help disadvantaged patients

Dubai Health Authority teams up with private sector facilities to launch new initiative
By Staff writer
Sat 06 Jan 2018 10:41 AM

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the allocation of a AED30 million ($8.17 million) fund to support patients with limited means to receive free and discounted treatment.

In line with the Year of Zayed, the DHA has launched the Ataa’ wa Saa’da (Giving and Happiness) initiative in partnership with the private sector.

As part of the initiative, DHA will be collaborating with six private health facilities whom have allocated AED30 million budget annually to provide the treatment.

Humaid Al Qutami, chairman and director general of the DHA, said the authority is keen to invest its partnerships with the private health sector.

Al Qutami commended the private hospitals who have responded positively to achieving the objectives of the initiative, which aims to support patients with limited means, support them and alleviate the pain and burden on their shoulders and their families.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, director of Health Regulation at DHA revealed that there are plans to increase the number of collaborating hospitals, with a number of meetings scheduled in the future.

