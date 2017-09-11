Masdar City plans to add new mixed-use district

Six Construct, a subsidiary of the Belgian-based BESIX Group, has been awarded the contract to design and build a new project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s sustainable city, called Masdar Institute Neighbourhood.



The project, which spans through 56,200 square metres is currently in the detail design phase, and will be completed in a period of 30 months, a statement said.



It added that Masdar Institute Neighbourhood is comprised of nine buildings, and will provide residential accommodation for Masdar Institute students, as well as provide corporate residences, and an office building.



Retail areas located within the buildings and public spaces, are also part of the scope of works.



“Sustainability of the development has been one of the important aspects in planning the facilities,” said Amin Nalouti, area manager for Six Construct.



Key features of the design to help achieve sustainability targets include climatic design to encourage wind movement and provide shaded external spaces to improve outdoor thermal comfort, high-performance building facades, efficient HVAC systems and user controls, as well as the application of building integrated renewable energy.



Installation of efficient water fixtures, as well as greywater recycling for irrigation use, including waste-segregation facilities to enable recycling, and low-embodied carbon material selection will form an integral part of the project.



“We believe that Masdar Institute Neighbourhood will definitely be a desirable residential standard for a sustainable and carefully designed community, and this project will certainly provide invaluable guidance to future development projects in the region,” added Nalouti.