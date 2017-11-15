Abu Dhabi's ADEK calls for investors in three new schools

British and American curriculum schools are slated for completion by the 2020/2021 academic year

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced a new investment opportunity with an additional 4,600 school seats in three newly constructed British and American curriculum schools.

The schools – which are slated to open in time for the 2020-2021 academic year – include a 900-student American curriculum school in Al Maqtaa, another 1,500 student American curriculum school in Khalifa City, and British curriculum school in Khalifa City with a maximum capacity of 2,200 seats.

The announcement was made during a PSQA workshop organised for investors and operators, a few of which will be chosen to build and operate the schools based on their proposals.

“Abu Dhabi is an investment hub. Investments in private schools continue to boom, which is exactly why ADEK is adamant to provide prime location plots for qualified investors, offering them a great opportunity to maintain the high quality of education private schools are offering all students alike,” explained Dr. Tareq Al Ameri, Business Development Division Manager at ADEK’s PSQA.

“We will continue to offer land plots to potential investors as part of our plan to expand private schools in the Emirate, while continuing to raise the quality of education for all our students equally,” he added. “Our priority is to ensure investors abide to ADEK’s Request for Proposal (RfP) terms and conditions that have been designed based on the Master Plan outcomes with emphasis on supply and demand.”

Among ADEK’s prerequisites is that 40 percent of the students in the Al Maqtaa American-curriculum school must be special-needs students.