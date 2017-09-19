Spain's Indra to develop new air traffic systems for the UAE

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority and Spanish company Indra Sistemas have signed a contract to develop a new air traffic management system for Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre.



The new system will enhance its capabilities to cater for the growth of the air traffic management sector in the country, a statement said.



The Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre provides air traffic control services to more than 2,500 air traffic movements per day, it added.



Officials said the new system will be one of the most advanced in the world.



Once implemented in mid-2020, the system will help to save fuel and create an eco-friendly aviation system in the country through the exchange of flight information from pre-departure phase until the arrival gate at the destination airport, the statement said.



The UAE airspace is one of the smallest and most important airspaces in the world because of its strategic location linking between the East and the West.



Among the plans for cooperation in the project is the possibility of partnership between national universities and Spanish universities in the science of air traffic management, and the establishment of a centre for excellence and innovation in the field of air navigation.



Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director general of the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE, said: "We believe in continuous and sustainable investment in our aviation infrastructure to ensure safety and efficiency which in turn enhances the security and economy of the UAE."



Alex Moya, general manager of Indra in the UAE, added: "Indraâ€™s technology will provide increased accuracy, enhanced air traffic safety and allow to manage a more cost efficient while environmentally sustainable operation to successfully address todayâ€™s and tomorrowâ€™s continued demand of UAEâ€™s airspace."



The aviation industry contributes more than 14 percent of the UAE's GDP, with over 5,200 daily air traffic movements forecast by 2030.