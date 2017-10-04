Bahrain's Gulf Air signs codeshare deal with Turkish Airlines

Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, and Turkish Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement that will be effective from November 1.



The agreement will expand the travel opportunities for the passengers of both airlines with jointly operated double daily flights between Bahrain and Istanbul, a statement said.



Gulf Air’s deputy CEO, Captain Waleed Abdul Hameed Al Alawi, and Turkish Airlines’ deputy chairman and CEO, Bilal Eksi, signed the agreement.



The new codeshare agreement will be applied to the flights operated by both carriers to Manama and Istanbul, broadening the commercial partnership between the two companies and their respective countries, the statement said.



Gulf Air and Turkish Airlines each operate one daily flight between Bahrain and Istanbul and, under the terms of this agreement, both carriers will place their codes on both airlines’ flights, operating between Bahrain and Istanbul.



Al Alawi said: “Entering into a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines is a positive strategic step forward for Gulf Air, through which we offer our guests a larger combined frequency of flights while strengthening and enhancing our commercial ties. Gulf Air passengers can now connect to a range of destinations through this codeshare by both airlines, providing them with greater choice, convenience and a seamless travel experience."