Dubai's RTA, Uber in further talks on budget taxi services

Company heads meet in Dubai to discuss boosting cooperation, offering new budget mobility products
By Staff writer
Wed 04 Oct 2017 04:11 PM

Ride-hailing app Uber Technologies has held further talks about offering a new budget taxi service in Dubai, it was announced on Wednesday.

The heads of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Uber (Europe and MENA) discussed "boosting cooperation" and the initial results of a study for offering new budget mobility products in support of Dubai Vision 2021.

The talks follow a trial of the uberX service earlier this year that aims to provide passengers in Dubai with access to affordable travel.

In April, it was report that the pricing of uberX will include a AED5 base fare, with additional costs of AED1.37 per km or AED0.4 per minute.

Until now, Uber and its regional rival, Careem have been barred from offering economical services in Dubai as regulations require their fares to be 30 percent higher than local taxis.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA, received in his office Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Vice President and CEO of Uber in Europe, MENA.

"The meeting discussed means of boosting cooperation and the initial results of a study for offering new budget mobility products in support of Dubai Vision 2021 with a view to meeting the needs of customers seeking affordable mobility solutions," said a statement.

Discussions also covered means of improving future transport services to serve clients in the emirate, it added without giving any further details.

In January, Dubai's transport authority signed an agreement with Uber to explore the development of more affordable taxi and limousine services in the emirate.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai's DAE inks deal to lease aircraft to Jet Airways

Dubai's DAE inks deal to lease aircraft to Jet Airways

05 Oct 2017
Transport
MidEast carriers post 14% growth in August air cargo demand

MidEast carriers post 14% growth in August air cargo demand

05 Oct 2017
Transport
French tech firm wins deal to maintain 2,400km Saudi railway

French tech firm wins deal to maintain 2,400km Saudi railway

05 Oct 2017
Transport
Emirates needs more A380s, says Tim Clark

Emirates needs more A380s, says Tim Clark

05 Oct 2017
Transport
Oman Air flight makes emergency landing in India

Oman Air flight makes emergency landing in India

05 Oct 2017
Transport
Battle of the sexes: Saudi men react to women driving

Battle of the sexes: Saudi men react to women driving

04 Oct 2017
Politics & Economics
UAE's Etihad Airways named top airline in the UK

UAE's Etihad Airways named top airline in the UK

04 Oct 2017
Transport
Bahrain's Gulf Air signs codeshare deal with Turkish Airlines

Bahrain's Gulf Air signs codeshare deal with Turkish Airlines

04 Oct 2017
Transport
Uber to set up support centre for female drivers in Saudi Arabia

Uber to set up support centre for female drivers in Saudi Arabia

04 Oct 2017
Transport
Al Nabooda Automobiles partners with ekar for carsharing service

Al Nabooda Automobiles partners with ekar for carsharing service

04 Oct 2017
Transport