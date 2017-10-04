Dubai's RTA, Uber in further talks on budget taxi services

Ride-hailing app Uber Technologies has held further talks about offering a new budget taxi service in Dubai, it was announced on Wednesday.



The heads of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Uber (Europe and MENA) discussed "boosting cooperation" and the initial results of a study for offering new budget mobility products in support of Dubai Vision 2021.



The talks follow a trial of the uberX service earlier this year that aims to provide passengers in Dubai with access to affordable travel.



In April, it was report that the pricing of uberX will include a AED5 base fare, with additional costs of AED1.37 per km or AED0.4 per minute.



Until now, Uber and its regional rival, Careem have been barred from offering economical services in Dubai as regulations require their fares to be 30 percent higher than local taxis.



Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA, received in his office Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Vice President and CEO of Uber in Europe, MENA.



"The meeting discussed means of boosting cooperation and the initial results of a study for offering new budget mobility products in support of Dubai Vision 2021 with a view to meeting the needs of customers seeking affordable mobility solutions," said a statement.



Discussions also covered means of improving future transport services to serve clients in the emirate, it added without giving any further details.



In January, Dubai's transport authority signed an agreement with Uber to explore the development of more affordable taxi and limousine services in the emirate.