Leonardo DiCaprio rents Abu Dhabi sheikh's yacht for Brazil World Cup

By Salma Awwad
  • June 17 2014 10:48
Actor and 21 friends staying on Topaz, which is owned by Man City owner Sheikh Mansour

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio has hired the mega yacht owned by the Abu Dhabi billionaire sheikh who owns English football club Manchester City for use during his stay in Brazil for the World Cup, according to the Daily Star newspaper.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star has reportedly rented the Topaz yacht to enjoy the football tournament in the Southern American country with 21 of his millionaire friends, the report said.

The 147 metre vessel was custom-built for Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.

Topaz was launched in May 2012 and is the world’s fifth largest private yacht. It has three swimming pools, a gym, Jacuzzi, fitness hall, cinema and helipad.

The actor and his friends flew into Rio de Janeiro last week, a day before the Brazil World Cup kicked off, where he boarded the $678m vessel.

The Hollywood actor was spotted at the Brazil-Croatia game last Thursday, in his usual newsboy cap and shades, and a festive Brazil scarf around his neck.

This is not DiCaprio’s first time on the Topaz, as the actor co-hosted an 80s-themed party for 100 guests on the ship in April, with fellow actors Jamie Foxx and Orlando Bloom.

It is unclear whether DiCaprio is renting or borrowing the yacht from the Abu Dhabi Royal.

Sheikh Mansour’s vast business portfolio also includes stakes in Virgin Galactic and Sky News Arabia. He also heads the International Petroleum Investment Company, which owns 71 percent of Aabar Investments and has a 9.1 percent share in Daimler.

Related Stories

Retail

World Cup fever sparks rise in TV sales

Technology

Hackers bring down World Cup websites

Lifestyle

Ten richest World Cup 2014 players
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: 'becca b. Thursday, 19 June 2014 2:33 PM[UAE] - Nigeria

yeah...very unethical!

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Dipak Rai Wednesday, 18 June 2014 6:33 PM[UAE] - USA

Borrowed.
Film stars don't pay.
He will just meet his family in his spare time and that is one form of payment.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: S C Tuesday, 17 June 2014 5:24 PM[UAE] - Peru

Sub Prime Journalism
Royal Rents Personal Vessel to Leonardo Di Caprio
How desperate of you ..

Posted by: Dxb Tuesday, 17 June 2014 8:17 PM[UAE] - Uae

Jealous.........

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Fahad Tuesday, 17 June 2014 2:54 PM[UAE] - Saudi Arabia

Hi ,

I saw the yatch in Spain in Nov 2013.

nice yatch...

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Judge Judy Tuesday, 17 June 2014 1:28 PM[UAE] - UK

Starts by claiming the yacht is being hired then ends by saying its not clear. Good work!

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Review: JetSet hair salon

Made with a businesswoman in mind

Blancpain reveals new Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe watch

Diving model is inspired by “the depths of the sea”

Korloff Paris reveals Saint Petersburg-inspired ladies gold watch

Watch’s dial features royal emblem and decoration inspired...

Revealed: 7 wonders of the Emirates perfume collection

Perfumes captures scents from each Emirate

5 minutes with Salvatore Ferragamo

No – this is not iconic fashion designer, but his same-name...

Hermès, Apple collaborate on limited edition watch

New band designed in black calfskin printed leather

IWC launches Arabic-inspired timepiece

The limited edition watch features Arabic numerals and an...

More from Arabian Business

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

10 things we learnt during our rebrand

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Meet the man behind Dubai Aqua Fun