Leonardo DiCaprio rents Abu Dhabi sheikh's yacht for Brazil World Cup

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio has hired the mega yacht owned by the Abu Dhabi billionaire sheikh who owns English football club Manchester City for use during his stay in Brazil for the World Cup, according to the Daily Star newspaper.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star has reportedly rented the Topaz yacht to enjoy the football tournament in the Southern American country with 21 of his millionaire friends, the report said.

The 147 metre vessel was custom-built for Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.

Topaz was launched in May 2012 and is the world’s fifth largest private yacht. It has three swimming pools, a gym, Jacuzzi, fitness hall, cinema and helipad.

The actor and his friends flew into Rio de Janeiro last week, a day before the Brazil World Cup kicked off, where he boarded the $678m vessel.

The Hollywood actor was spotted at the Brazil-Croatia game last Thursday, in his usual newsboy cap and shades, and a festive Brazil scarf around his neck.

This is not DiCaprio’s first time on the Topaz, as the actor co-hosted an 80s-themed party for 100 guests on the ship in April, with fellow actors Jamie Foxx and Orlando Bloom.

It is unclear whether DiCaprio is renting or borrowing the yacht from the Abu Dhabi Royal.

Sheikh Mansour’s vast business portfolio also includes stakes in Virgin Galactic and Sky News Arabia. He also heads the International Petroleum Investment Company, which owns 71 percent of Aabar Investments and has a 9.1 percent share in Daimler.