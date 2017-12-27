Saudi king, Turkish PM discuss Jerusalem status at talks

US ally Riyadh and NATO member Ankara have both slammed President Donald Trump's December 6 decision
Saudi Arabia's King Salman.
By AFP
Wed 27 Dec 2017 05:49 PM

Saudi King Salman and Turkey's premier on Wednesday discussed boosting ties and the status of Jerusalem, in a first high-level meeting since the US controversially recognised the city as Israel's capital.

Firm US ally Riyadh and NATO member Ankara have both slammed President Donald Trump's December 6 decision to upend decades of careful policy by Washington.

But the Saudis only sent a low-level representative to a conference of Muslim nations on the issue hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid signs of strains in their relations.

The Saudi SPA agency said King Salman received Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Riyadh and discussed "means of boosting bilateral ties and developments in the region," without providing details.

Yildirim's office in Ankara said the status of Jerusalem and supporting the Palestinians were discussed at the meeting.

"The importance of the status of Jerusalem was emphasised and that the whole Islamic world should act with unity to protect the rights of our Palestinian brothers," the office said citing Yildirim.

He also said that they discussed bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia "one of the most important countries in the Gulf and the Middle East".

Ties between the sides soured following the 2013 ousting of the Muslim Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi in Egypt, but warmed after King Salman's accession to the throne eighteen months later.

However, analysts say there are signs ties are being tested again as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shaken up the kingdom and amassed power.

Turkish officials have avoided public criticism of Saudi Arabia but pro-government press have stepped up attacks on the kingdom, especially over its strong alliance with US President Donald Trump.

Erdogan last week also lashed out at the powerful foreign minister of Saudi's chief regional ally the UAE after he retweeted a social media post critical of the early 20th century Ottoman governor of Medina.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Expo 2020 supports UAE non-oil economy growth, forecast shows

Expo 2020 supports UAE non-oil economy growth, forecast shows

28 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Oman's economy to grow in 2018, research shows

Oman's economy to grow in 2018, research shows

28 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Arab world won't be led by Tehran or Ankara, says UAE

Arab world won't be led by Tehran or Ankara, says UAE

27 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Dubai-Japan trade reached $8.4bn in first nine months of 2017

Dubai-Japan trade reached $8.4bn in first nine months of 2017

26 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Saudi government said to be seeking $6bn from Alwaleed

Saudi government said to be seeking $6bn from Alwaleed

24 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
UAE world's largest donor of development aid, says OECD

UAE world's largest donor of development aid, says OECD

23 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Gulf economies set to see 2018 growth rebound, led by Oman

Gulf economies set to see 2018 growth rebound, led by Oman

12 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
UN votes to reject Trump decision on Jerusalem

UN votes to reject Trump decision on Jerusalem

21 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Sharjah ruler announces big pay rises for gov't employees

Sharjah ruler announces big pay rises for gov't employees

21 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Monaco signs contract to take part in Dubai Expo 2020

Monaco signs contract to take part in Dubai Expo 2020

21 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics