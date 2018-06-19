UK's Ambassador to the UAE leaves for new envoy role

Philip Parham, who has served as British Ambassador to the UAE since 2014, is the new UK Envoy to the Commonwealth

Philip Parham, who has served as British Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates since 2014, has left to take up a new role, it was announced on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson, the UK's Foreign Secretary, said Parham has been appointed as the UK’s Envoy to the Commonwealth.

Parham, whose role began on Monday, will lead the UK’s effort to ensure delivery of the commitments made at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in April.

Parham has also formerly served as British High Commissioner to Tanzania (2006-9), and as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York (2009-13).

Johnson said: "Crucial commitments were made at the Commonwealth Summit in April, on the scourge of marine plastics, on trade, on cyber security, and on the vital matter of girls’ education. The appointment of Philip Parham as Envoy shows the UK’s dedication to ensuring these commitments are met.

"I look forward to working with him as his team works with the member states and the Commonwealth Secretariat to deliver a fairer, more prosperous, more sustainable, and more secure Commonwealth."