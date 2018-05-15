Many Dubai food courts to remain open during Ramadan daylight hours

Diners will still have to eat behind a partition and refrain from eating, drinking and smoking in public areas of malls

Most of Dubai’s malls will have F&B options that are open during daylight hours in Ramadan to cater to non-Muslim residents and tourists.

Mall operators have noted for food service – in a food court, for example – will be largely open from noon, while some outlets will begin serving takeaway orders earlier in the morning.

Daytime diners, however, will still have to eat behind partitions, with food services confined to communal areas of the shopping centres. Eating, drinking and smoking in public areas of the mall remain prohibited.

Among the malls that have confirmed that they will operate with open food courts and restaurants during Ramadan is Mall of the Emirates, where the food court will begin taking diners at noon and takeaway orders at 10am. Additionally, a number of restaurants – including St. Tropez, Karam Beirut, Din Tai Fund, Apres and Salmontini – will be open during the day.

Food courts will also be open from 12 noon at City Centre Deira and other community shopping complexes operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Dubai. Nearly 40 dining options will be open at Festival City mall.

Additionally, Nakheel – which operates Dragon Mart and Ibn Battuta mall – has said that certain dining venues will be open as well as a number of restaurants.