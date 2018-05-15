Many Dubai food courts to remain open during Ramadan daylight hours

Diners will still have to eat behind a partition and refrain from eating, drinking and smoking in public areas of malls
By Staff writer
Tue 15 May 2018 11:58 AM

Most of Dubai’s malls will have F&B options that are open during daylight hours in Ramadan to cater to non-Muslim residents and tourists.

Mall operators have noted for food service – in a food court, for example – will be largely open from noon, while some outlets will begin serving takeaway orders earlier in the morning.

Daytime diners, however, will still have to eat behind partitions, with food services confined to communal areas of the shopping centres. Eating, drinking and smoking in public areas of the mall remain prohibited.

Among the malls that have confirmed that they will operate with open food courts and restaurants during Ramadan is Mall of the Emirates, where the food court will begin taking diners at noon and takeaway orders at 10am. Additionally, a number of restaurants – including St. Tropez, Karam Beirut, Din Tai Fund, Apres and Salmontini – will be open during the day.

Food courts will also be open from 12 noon at City Centre Deira and other community shopping complexes operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Dubai. Nearly 40 dining options will be open at Festival City mall.

Additionally, Nakheel – which operates Dragon Mart and Ibn Battuta mall – has said that certain dining venues will be open as well as a number of restaurants.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai's VOX Cinemas inks deal to bring IMAX theatres to Saudi Arabia

Dubai's VOX Cinemas inks deal to bring IMAX theatres to Saudi Arabia

15 May 2018
Retail
Dubai 'open to allowing 100% foreign ownership' of retail brands

Dubai 'open to allowing 100% foreign ownership' of retail brands

15 May 2018
Retail
Dubai knocks London off top of global retail list

Dubai knocks London off top of global retail list

14 May 2018
Retail
UAE food giant sees impact of VAT during Q1

UAE food giant sees impact of VAT during Q1

30 Apr 2018
Retail
MidEast start-up signs deal with Walt Disney for Marvel and Star Wars apparel

MidEast start-up signs deal with Walt Disney for Marvel and Star Wars apparel

09 May 2018
Retail
The Tailor Truck, a bespoke store-on-wheels, launches in Dubai

The Tailor Truck, a bespoke store-on-wheels, launches in Dubai

08 May 2018
Style
Time to privatise Kuwait's co-ops, says Mohammed Alshaya

Time to privatise Kuwait's co-ops, says Mohammed Alshaya

10 May 2018
Retail
World's first 'ready couture' store to open in Dubai

World's first 'ready couture' store to open in Dubai

09 May 2018
Retail
Saudi appetite for organic food said to be growing - survey

Saudi appetite for organic food said to be growing - survey

08 May 2018
Retail
Louis Vuitton bags 16% more expensive in UAE compared to France

Louis Vuitton bags 16% more expensive in UAE compared to France

08 May 2018
Style