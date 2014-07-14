Royal Jordanian expects H1 losses as it halts Tripoli service

Royal Jordanian said on Monday it had suspended its operations between Amman and Tripoli amid heightened tensions around the country's international airport.

The airline said it had taken the decision after the Libyan civil aviation authority reportedly said that the airport will be closed due to fierce clashes between militias aiming to control the airport.

Halting service to Tripoli raises the number of the destinations that the carrier has suspended due to security reasons to five - Benghazi, Mosul, Damascus, and Aleppo, in addition to Tripoli.

It added that the airline will witness losses in the first half of this year because of closinge to halting the services to the five destinations.

Royal Jordanian operates 10 weekly flights to Tripoli, four to Benghazi and two to Mosul.

It also used to serve Damascus 10 times weekly and Aleppo seven times a week.

RJ has suspended its flights to Syria since 2012, while flights to Mosul have been suspended since last June and to Benghazi since mid-April this year.

Royal Jordanian suffered big losses as a result of closing these stations. In 2012 and 2013, the airline incurred losses of JD19.4 million because of suspending service to Damascus and Aleppo and also changing the route of its operations between Amman and Beirut.