Saudi Arabia warm up for World Cup 2018 with Greece win

Saudi Arabia's midfielder Mohamed Kanno (L) vies with Greece's defender Spyridon Risvanis during the friendly football match between Saudi Arabia and Greece at the Olympic stadium in Sevilla on May 15, 2018.

Saudi Arabia will have the honour of facing the Russia in the World Cup tournament opener on June 14

Saudi Arabia warmed up for their World Cup campaign in Russia with a 2-0 friendly win over Greece in Seville on Tuesday.

Coached by Argentinian Juan Antonio Pizzi, Saudi Arabia opened the scoring on 19 minutes thanks to Villarreal's Salem Al-Dossari, one of several Saudis sent on loan to Spanish clubs in January.

Greek hopes of levelling were compounded when Dimitrios Giannoulis saw red two minutes before the interval.

And defeat was confirmed 10 minutes from regulation time when Mohamed Kanno hit the Saudis' second.

Greece are not qualified for Russia 2018, where Saudi Arabia will have the honour of facing the hosts in the tournament opener on June 14.

Egypt and Urugay also feature in Group A along with Saudi Arabia and Russia.