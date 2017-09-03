Moleskine open innovation programme calls for ideas

A maximum of four start-ups will be selected to take part in the six month incubation process

Moleskine and Digital Magics have launched of the Moleskine Open Innovation Program, an international call for ideas from start-ups and scale-ups to submit ideas to Moleskine+.

Moleskine is scouting for emerging companies with whom it can share expertise and professional experience, and then work together bring the best ideas to a global market.

A maximum of four start-ups will be selected to take part in the six month incubation process, where they will have the opportunity to draw on a network of professional business, marketing and product development experts, in order to bring their proposal to market around the world as part of Moleskine+. During the programme, each of the winning start-ups will be able to discuss and define a strategic plan and contractual relationship with Moleskine.

The aim of the call for ideas is to identify and develop projects that fit within Moleskine’s range of interconnected smart objects and services – including smart notebooks and apps – designed to combine physical and digital products that boost creativity and productivity on the move. These smart tools allow users to capture inspiration while on the move and bounce ideas between page and screen.

All ideas should be geared towards the brand’s audience of knowledge workers and creative professionals - a global community of people who are highly educated, inquisitive and constantly seeking new ways of working, learning and expressing themselves on the move.

If you are interested in representing the region by submitting your ideas, it is useful to know that Moleskine believes that people do not make distinctions between the analogue and digital world and switch between notebooks, smartphone, paper and tablets. The brand reminds entrants that a project can take shape from a set of notes or a sketch and can then grow on screen before being shared and shaped online. Moleskine envisions a future where people use physical and digital platforms interchangeably, with the Moleskine+ ecosystem being fundamental to the brand’s journey towards this future.

Start-ups that want to submit scalable business proposals to the call for ideas should also consider the overarching Moleskine brand territories of culture, imagination, memory, travel and personal identity, as well as its users’ key needs.

All proposals should be submitted online via OpenInnovation.moleskine.com by the 24th September 2017.