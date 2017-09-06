Krypto Labs launches new start-up incubator in Masdar City

$250,000 start-up contest to mark opening of new Abu Dhabi incubator
By Kay Marham
Wed 06 Sep 2017 11:03 AM

Krypto Labs has launched a new incubator in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, purpose-designed to support start-ups from any industry or sector, anywhere in the world. 

The incubator and co-working space provides advanced computing and 3D printing facilities, as well as on-site mentorship and is fully geared towards also incubating companies virtually.

Start-ups in various stages of their business can apply for funding and negotiate with Krypto Labs for equity in their project. 

“Krypto Labs is a home-grown entrepreneurial ecosystem that will foster innovation and unearth some of the best and brightest ideas in the region and globally," said Dr. Saleh Al Hashem, managing director, Krypto Labs.

"Our mission is to establish a true knowledge-based economy that disrupts the start-up landscape across the Middle East and beyond, whilst turning ground-breaking concepts into successful, scalable companies.”

Referring to the competition, which is open to start-ups with a maximum of 10 employees, in any global location, Al Hashemi said: “The Krypto Start-up Contest 2017 is an exciting opportunity for all innovators who want to realise new possibilities. While Abu Dhabi is our home, we are looking to work with the best minds regardless of their location.”

Krypto Labs has allocated $250,000 for the awards, which will be granted to the winning team at the end of the competition on October 21st, 2017 in Abu Dhabi.

Deadline for applications is 21st September 2017, which should be submitted online at www.kryptolabs.com.

