Swiss hotel firm inks deal to run two Kuwait properties

Swiss-Belhotel International says both hotels in Gulf state are scheduled to open next year

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 29 May 2017 1:51 PM

Swiss-Belhotel International has entered into a management agreement with Omniyat Real Estate to operate two new properties in Kuwait.

The hotel operator said in a statement that both Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar and Swiss-Belresidences Al Sharq are under development and expected to open in 2018. 

Laurent A Voivenel, Swiss-Belhotel International’s senior vice president, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, said he sees Kuwait as a key growth market in the Guf region.

“The hospitality industry in the country is witnessing a remarkable growth at the moment and we are truly grateful to Omniyat Real Estate for having given us this great opportunity,” he said.

The steady growth of tourism in Kuwait, with a vision to welcome 440,000 visitors annually by 2024 is fuelling demand for quality hotels, he added.

Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar will offer 58 rooms while the Swiss-Belresidences Al Sharq will feature a choice of 68 one and two bedroom hotel apartments with fully-equipped kitchen facilities.

Dr Abdullah Abdulsamad Marafi, owner and general manager, Omniyat Real Estate, said: “We are very pleased to partner with a reputed operator like Swiss-Belhotel International who is well-placed to meet the needs of the domestic market in accordance with the best international standards.”

The announcement comes as Kuwait is pressing ahead with multiple plans to boost tourism that will see billions of dollars being invested in projects such as the expansion of Kuwait International Airport and development of cultural attractions like Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Islamic Centre.

According to figures from the World Travel and Tourism Council, travel and tourism investment in Kuwait is set to rise 1.5 percent per annum over the next 10 years.  

Corporate travellers accounted for 70 percent of total visitor arrivals in Kuwait in 2016 but the country is actively working to diversify its guest segmentation in order to secure the projected levels of growth over the coming years.

Related:

Stories

Swiss-Belhotel confirms two new Bahrain hotels

Swiss hospitality firm inks deal for Saudi hotel and resort

Swiss-Belhotel to unveil new Middle East expansion plans

Swiss-Belhotel Int'l to open first property in Saudi's Eastern Province

Swiss-Belhotel takes over four-star hotel in Sharjah

Companies

Swiss-Belhotel International

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Developer says $348m Dubai project on track for 2018 opening

Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Burj Khalifa named among the world's best landmarks

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait Finance House said be in talks to buy Bahrain bank

Kuwaiti firm snapped up by food takeaway giant Delivery Hero

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Arabian Travel Market: Diversification drives tourism investment

Arabian Travel Market: Diversification drives tourism investment

ATM in Dubai will show the changing face of the industry as entertainment...

1
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking