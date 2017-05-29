Swiss hotel firm inks deal to run two Kuwait properties

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Swiss-Belhotel International says both hotels in Gulf state are scheduled to open next year
Swiss-Belhotel International has entered into a management agreement with Omniyat Real Estate to operate two new properties in Kuwait.
The hotel operator said in a statement that both Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar and Swiss-Belresidences Al Sharq are under development and expected to open in 2018.
Laurent A Voivenel, Swiss-Belhotel International’s senior vice president, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, said he sees Kuwait as a key growth market in the Guf region.
“The hospitality industry in the country is witnessing a remarkable growth at the moment and we are truly grateful to Omniyat Real Estate for having given us this great opportunity,” he said.
The steady growth of tourism in Kuwait, with a vision to welcome 440,000 visitors annually by 2024 is fuelling demand for quality hotels, he added.
Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar will offer 58 rooms while the Swiss-Belresidences Al Sharq will feature a choice of 68 one and two bedroom hotel apartments with fully-equipped kitchen facilities.
Dr Abdullah Abdulsamad Marafi, owner and general manager, Omniyat Real Estate, said: “We are very pleased to partner with a reputed operator like Swiss-Belhotel International who is well-placed to meet the needs of the domestic market in accordance with the best international standards.”
The announcement comes as Kuwait is pressing ahead with multiple plans to boost tourism that will see billions of dollars being invested in projects such as the expansion of Kuwait International Airport and development of cultural attractions like Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Islamic Centre.
According to figures from the World Travel and Tourism Council, travel and tourism investment in Kuwait is set to rise 1.5 percent per annum over the next 10 years.
Corporate travellers accounted for 70 percent of total visitor arrivals in Kuwait in 2016 but the country is actively working to diversify its guest segmentation in order to secure the projected levels of growth over the coming years.
@Fentoni :
Meltoo business model has been proven to be successful in different countries, so I think your concerns are non-issues.
In France... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Well written piece. Clearly the pressure on OPEC countries holding to their quotas will become even harder. Nigeria etc. are desperate to pump & sell a... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:18 AM - Victory Red
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
@Fentoni :
Meltoo business model has been proven to be successful in different countries, so I think your concerns are non-issues.
In France... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules