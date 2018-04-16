French tech giant launches Cyber Hub in Dubai

Thales says new facility will service the UAE and wider Middle East

French technology giant Thales has announced the launch of a Cyber Hub in Dubai that will service the UAE and wider Middle East.

The company said the new hub will use methodologies to drive awareness and implementation of best practice cyber security and innovation in the region.

It will also partner with local start-ups and leading academics to share best practices for customers and businesses in the region.

The launch follows recent reports that suggest that the Middle East is especially prone to large-scale cyberattacks, making security in the region a major priority.

In 2017 alone the number of incidents in the region has doubled, meaning the threat of cyber-attacks on businesses there is at an all-time high, Thales said in a statement.

Thales added that it has invested over €1 billion over the past three years in key digital technologies, including IoT, big data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. These competencies will be brought to bear at the Dubai Cyber Hub.

Through a consultancy-led approach, the Cyber Hub will specialise in cyber health checks, cyber vulnerability investigations, industrial control and SCADA specific risk assessment, as well as cyber training and simulation and threat intelligence.

Pascale Sourisse, senior executive vice-president, International Development, Thales, said: "GCC countries, and in particular the UAE, are at the heart of digital transformation. As the value chain becomes increasingly digitised, the risk of cyberattacks is also on the rise.

"The stakes are high and cybersecurity is the critical component in the equation; it must be built into applications to protect businesses and critical infrastructure from the very beginning of the process.

"Through our Cyber Hub, we will work with our customers to bolster their organisations against vulnerabilities and deliver world-class digital transformation safely and securely.”