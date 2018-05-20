68% increase in Dubai yoga bookings during Ramadan

Users booked an average of 3.5 workouts per week, with bookings for stretching and toning exercises increasing by 23% and 10% respectively, while high intensity workouts such as weight training saw a 43% drop in bookings. Furthermore, members spent an average time of 42 minutes in class.

Members of Dubai-based fitness app GuavaPass prefer to book lower intensity exercises during Ramadan, as the platform witnessed a 68% increase in yoga bookings during the holy month last year.

Users booked an average of 3.5 workouts per week, with bookings for stretching and toning exercises increasing by 23% and 10% respectively, while high intensity workouts such as weight training saw a 43% drop in bookings. Furthermore, members spent an average time of 42 minutes in class.

Lower intensity workouts are easier to participate in during fasting hours, where members do not feel as much as an urge to hydrate or fuel up as they do during higher intensity training.

Overall, GuavaPass did not see a dramatic decrease in members, as data revealed 69% of people prefer to stay in their home country as opposed to travel during the month.

Considering reduced office hours during Ramadan, GuavaPass moved up its timings an hour or so to allow members to exercise earlier in the day.

It also found many of its clients follow detoxification or juice cleanses in the holy month.

GuavaPass offers unlimited classes at fitness studios across Asia and the Middle East.