Chopard’s Mille Miglia Middle East Edition: ‘A must-have for any gentleman’s wardrobe’

A must-have in watch wardrobes belonging to gentlemen drivers of the Middle East, the 100 timepieces composing the Mille Miglia Middle East Edition proudly display a sporty and very contemporary look thanks to a 42-millimetre case in stainless steel, an elegant bracelet ensuring optimal comfort, a silver-toned dial and highly legible black markings. Powered by a Chronometer-certified precision chronograph movement, this watch creation reflects the passion uniting Chopard with the Italian 1000 Miglia race since 1988.

A successful blend of aesthetics, functionality, and legibility

As partner and official timekeeper of the 1000 Miglia – renowned as the world’s most beautiful car race – Chopard annually presents a new series of high-precision chronographs paying tribute to the indissociable ties between classic cars and mechanical sports watches. The 100 numbered timepieces of the Mille Miglia Middle East Edition brings an Italian Dolce Vita vibe to gentlemen drivers in Middle Eastern countries. They are characterised by attention to every detail and offer vivid proof of Chopard Co-President Karl-Friedrich Scheufele’s attachment to fine craftsmanship, expressed through an elegant sports watch. The 42mm-diameter case of this new model is made of stainless steel. On its side, a crown engraved with a steering wheel and two piston-shaped pushers also recall the powerful inspiration drawn from the automobile world. Short lugs ensure a perfect fit on the wrist, as does the black leather strap with grey stitching, and lined with rubber featuring a 1960 Dunlop racing-tyre motif.

The aesthetic contrast between the silver-toned surface of the main dial, the black hour-markers and the finely snailed black counters enhances legibility. The ‘Chronometer’ inscription beneath the Chopard logo highlights the precision of this watch intended to measure race times, while the emblematic red 1000 Miglia arrow pays tribute to the Italian rally. The tachymeter scale surrounding the dial enlivens the black inner bezel ring with a white graduation, while the date window appears between 4 and 5 o’clock.

Dubai launch at the Lodge

Chopard along with partner Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons revealed the Mille Miglia Middle East limited edition during a launch evening on May 5, 2021 at The Lodge, Dubai.

With a fusion of Arabic and Italian tunes, classic car enthusiasts and watch collectors enjoyed the evening discovering the Mille Miglia collection on display and playing board games, while surrounded by a unique collection of exceptional cars.