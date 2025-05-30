Dubai’s Meraas awards AED300m contract for Madinat Jumeirah Living Elara project

Meraas , a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, announced awarding a construction contract worth over AED 300 million to Al Sahel Contracting Company for Elara, Phase 7 of the Madinat Jumeirah Living master plan.

The renewed contract follows the successful completion and handover of the first four phases of the project.

Featuring seafront views and stunning architecture, Madinat Jumeirah Living combines modern comfort with traditional elegance, offering residents elevated community living with the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab as a backdrop.

Al Sahel is currently developing the fifth phase of the project, now in its final stages of completion.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said through this development, the company continues its legacy of crafting exceptional spaces that enhance and enrich its residents’ daily experiences.

“We are confident that Al Sahel Contracting Company, having demonstrated their commitment to quality and timely delivery, will successfully bring our vision of Madinat Jumeirah Living Elara to life,” he said.

Moustafa Hassan, General Manager, Al Sahel Contracting Company, said the extended collaboration underscores the company’s commitment to constructing world-class residences that are set to revitalise Dubai’s urban cityscape.

“Madinat Jumeirah Living Elara offers us an opportunity to craft immersive living spaces that balance functionality with aesthetics, and we look forward to setting new benchmarks in excellence,” he said.

The latest phase in Madinat Jumeirah Living’s Urban Edition, Madinat Jumeirah Living Elara, is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026.

It features three residential towers offering 234 apartments, ranging from 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences to 4-bedroom penthouses, all of which embrace a contemporary design philosophy.