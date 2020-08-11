Emirates NBD says upgrade issues have been 'resolved'

Emirates NBD claimed on Tuesday night that all the issues surrounding a previous upgrade to its banking platform had been resolved, and offered customers a further apology for the disruption caused.

Customers of the bank were left angry and frustrated by the glitch in the service, picked up during an “upgrade” of the “core banking platform”, which left them unable to access online banking and other key services for several days.

The bank had previously issued an apology on Sunday, but it has taken almost two full days since then to resolve the situation.

In a posting on social media, Abdulla Qassem, group chief operating officer, said: “Our teams have resolved the issues following an important system upgrade of our core banking platform and have restored digital banking services across all channels.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and continue to improve service performance as more customers access our digital banking platforms.

“We will continue to update you and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to the service interruption. We remain grateful for your understanding.”

Further issues raised on social media with regard to the unavailability of ATMs across Dubai are said to be unrelated to the upgrade problems and are associated with the “branch optimisation exercise”, which was announced in June.