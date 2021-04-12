Is this the most eco-friendly watch brand on the planet?

With its heritage intertwined with the oceans – the brand has its roots making tool watches and marine instruments for the Italian Navy, it’s fitting that in recent years Panerai has asserted a commitment to protecting the oceans.

This year, the brand announced a partnership with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC-UNESCO) to develop programmes and actions that contribute to safeguarding the oceans and its marine life.

“Panerai has always been known for its pioneering role and in this case, we want to set new boundaries in terms of environmental responsibility, being one of the first in the watch industry to raise awareness towards such an important topic. As a company, we have the responsibility to be active and support the urgent need for change and protecting our planet,” said CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué.

“The next ten years will be crucial to reverse the decline of ocean health worldwide.”

In addition to the partnership, the company has established a groundbreaking supply chain that allows the watch industry access to recycled materials for the very first time.

The Submersible eLab-ID is made mostly of recycled materials – its case, sandwich dial and bridges are made of recycled titanium and even the blue Superluminova on the hour markers and hands is recycled. The brand has published the list of its suppliers – a first in the secretive world of watchmaking – and is urging other brands to follow suits.

“Acting alone won’t save the world,” said Pontroué.

This year the brand also unveils the Luminor Marina eSteel, which is made from recycled steel. The eSteel was created by Panerai in conjunction with manufacturers outside the watch industry, many of whom are used to dealing with tonnes of material, rather than the few kilogrammes requested by the watch brand.

“We will be very happy if all our peers in Switzerland and around the world get in touch with the same suppliers to use the same materials,” said Pontroué.

